Robert F. Pond, 93, of Dushore, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital of Sayre. Bob was born on Feb. 13, 1927 in Sayre and was the son of the late Frank Overfield and the late Celinda Jane (Junk) Pond. He married Helen Lena Hoag on Oct. 10, 1948 and shared 65 years of marriage.
Bob worked for the NEBA, Northeastern Breeders Association now known as Sire Power as an Artificial Inseminator of Dairy Cows for 44 years. He was the first person in the Northeast to breed over hundred thousand cows on the first service. He was a member of the Evergreen Lodge No. 163 F.&A.M. for 71 years, Scottish Rite Consistory of Williamsport and the Sullivan County Fair Association for 46 years. Bob also served on the Dushore Borough Council, the Planning Commission for Sullivan County. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where he served on the church and cemetery committees. A member of the Dushore Fire Co. where he drove for the ambulance for 23 years. For many years he volunteered his time at the Bow Festival. Bob enjoyed playing cards with his friends, the outdoors, hunting, and fishing.
He is survived by one daughter, Joan M. Pond of Dushore; a son, Ronald F. (Pamela) Pond of Greencastle; a sister, Charlotte Remington of Tunkhannock; granddaughter, Kayla (Brad) Kershner and a great-grandson, Bentley Kershner.
He was predeceased by his wife, Helen Lena (Hoag) Pond on Sept. 25, 2014.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 119 Carpenter Street, Dushore, with Pastor Ronald L. Dyer and Pastor Robert W. Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Dushore. Friends may call from 5-6 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 at the funeral home.
In Bob’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to Sullivan County Fair Association 512 Lambert Hill Rd. Dushore, PA 18614 or to Dushore Fire & Ambulance Association P.O. 517 Dushore, PA 18614.
Expressions of sympathy maybe sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.