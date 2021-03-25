Robert F. Wiglesworth Jr., 60, of Springfield Township, passed away on March 22, 2021, with loved one’s by his side, at Allentown’s Lehigh Valley Health Center, following an unexpected accident. Robert Franklin was born April 1, 1960 in Sayre, a son of Joyce (Weed) Seymour of Troy and the late Robert Wiglesworth Sr. He attended Troy Area Schools and graduated with the class of 1978. After graduation, he was employed by Continental Drilling until 1984, when his health declined. During his employment he traveled all over the country and abroad. He was a man of faith and attended the Leona United Methodist Church.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He loved to stay busy and took pleasure in restoring old vehicles, working on antique clocks and woodworking. He was a very friendly individual who loved to visit with family and will be remembered for his keen sense of humor. Robert also loved dogs, especially his black labs.
Robert was predeceased by his father, Robert Sr., step-father; Fred Seymour and a half-brother; David Wiglesworth.
Besides his mother Joyce, surviving are his son; Joseph Wiglesworth of Canton, sisters; Deborah Hicks of Myrtle Beach, Inez (Ronald) Vorhees and Tammy Ross all of Columbia Cross Roads, uncles; Dick (Mickie) Weed of Springfield Township and Max (Darlene) Weed of Columbia Cross Roads as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service to honor Robert’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA. Memorial donations in Robert’s name may be directed to Leona United Methodist Church, 315 Elms Road, Troy, PA 16947. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
