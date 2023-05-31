Robert Francis Chapman, 88, of 611 N. Elmer Ave. Sayre, PA went home to be with the Lord Monday evening, May 29, 2023, from the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Robert was born in Sayre on September 29, 1934, the son of the late Arthur Chapman and Hazel (Stiger) Chapman. He was a graduate of Sayre High School and subsequently served with the U.S. Navy from October 3, 1951, to September 20, 1955. Following completion of his military service, Robert was employed by Sperry Rand in Elmira, NY. He was later employed by IBM in Owego, NY for 35 years until his retirement. Robert was strong in his faith and loved the Lord. He attended the North Waverly Chapel in Waverly, NY where he taught Sunday school and also hosted Bible study at his home for many years. Robert loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and cherished his pets. He enjoyed working word-search puzzles and bird watching. Robert’s family includes his wife, Marilyn (Schultz) Chapman whom he married on March 3, 1956 at the Sayre Presbyterian Church, children, Dianne Cole and husband Ronald of Sayre, Elaine Ward and husband David of Sayre, Stephen Chapman of Sayre, grandchildren, Meredith (Ross) Stepka, Andrew (Bridget) Cole, Molly (Roman) Bespartochnyy, Jennifer Ward, Brandon Ward (Amy), Thomas Ward, Spencer Ward, Andrea (Joshua) Lynch, Michael (Cheyenne) Ward, and Mitchell Ward, 10 great grandchildren, his sisters, Sister Joanne Abrams of Santa Rosa, California and Mary (Scott) Yarrison of Athens, PA as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, David Chapman in 2008.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 2, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond St. Sayre, PA. Interment will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be directed to Samaritan’s Purse or the Wounded Warrior Project in memory of Robert Francis Chapman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.