Robert Francis “Robin” “Bomba” Eldred, 70, of 105 Kingsbury Ave., Towanda, passed away early Tuesday morning, Feb. 18, 2020 at the Sayre Personal Care Home, Sayre, following an extended battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Robert was born Aug. 8, 1949 in Towanda the son of Robert Harden “Bob” Eldred and Adela Mary Babcock Eldred. He grew up and lived for the majority of his life in the “Toytown” area of Towanda. Robert was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1967. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served with the U.S. Navy as a gunner’s mate “Shellback” from March 26, 1968 to March 25, 1974. Following completion of his military service, Robert was employed by Strickland Beverage and later as a steel worker at construction projects in the Towanda area. In 1978, Robert went to work at GTE Sylvania in Towanda where he served in various capacities until becoming a millwright in 1988. He retired in 2012 following 34 years of service. He was a life-long member of Christ Episcopal Church in Towanda and was a member of the Bridge Street Hill Rod & Gun Club. Robert enjoyed spending time with family and friends and at the cabin in Shunk, Indy racing, the outdoors, camping, hunting and fishing.
Robert will be remembered for his outgoing personality, humorous nature, and generous spirit.
He is survived by his special great-niece, Danielle L. “Dani” Miller and husband Jim of Litchfield; great-great-niece and great-great-nephew, James and Kaylynne Miller; niece, Karen S. Curry (Brian Hall) of Towanda; nephew, Kevin S. “Cupcake” Curry of Towanda; a great-niece; two great-nephews; several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; as well as many close friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Adela on Dec. 26, 1991; father, Robert on Feb. 27, 2005; sister, Sandra “Sandy” Curry Heavlow on May 12, 2017 and brother-in-law, Douglas W. Heavlow Sr. on March 28, 2015.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. Officiating the service will be Rev. Canon Maureen AtLee Hipple, Rector of Christ Episcopal Church, Towanda. Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 will accord military honors at the funeral home Monday evening. Interment will be private in Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 57 North Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 or to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in Robert Francis Eldred’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.