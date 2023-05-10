Robert Graham Korfmann, age 81, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.
He was born on November 4, 1941 in Flushing, NY the son of the late Elmer Martin (d. June, 1994) and Alice Dorothy (nee. Graham) Korfmann (d. August 3, 2003). On November 7, 1964 he married Anne M. Ivory in College Point, NY and celebrated 57 years of marriage before her passing on December 23, 2021.
Robert was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving as a Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was employed as a Master Mechanic/Crane Operator with IUOE Local 14/14B Union in New York City from 1965 until his retirement in 2017. In the early 1980’s he formed his own business Korben Industries and proudly invented the Soot Buster which was chimney sweep tool.
Robert was a member of Spring Hill United Methodist Church, the Wyalusing American Legion Post #534, and the Union Lodge No. 108, F & AM. He was a loving husband and an excellent provider for his family.
He is survived by his children, Robert J. Korfmann (Dorothy) of Dingmans Ferry, PA Catherine Belcher (Jack) of Dushore, PA and Karl M. Korfmann (Amanda) of Warwick, NY; his grandchildren, Ryan Grinde (Val Landmesser), Rochelle Cecilia (Matt Lee), Sarah-Anne Rockefeller (David), Robert James Korfmann, Jr., Haley Marie Korfmann, Dallas Saxon, Graham Korfmann, Murphy Korfmann, Caleb Belcher, and Caitlinn Belcher; his great-grandchildren, Lucas Vincent, Cassadee and Cayden Benjamin, Bristol-Anne Rockefeller, Eli Rockefeller, Madalynn Lee, Caroline, Jackson, Jeremiah and Sammy Belcher; his brother, Arthur Korfmann (Heddy) of Towanda, PA; his special friends, Bill Beebe, Frank Kohlroser, Henry Winter, and Dustin Latini; special care-givers, Kristina Watkins, and Kelly Vargason; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William Charles Korfmann (d. January 8, 1970); his father/mother-in-law, Raymond and Sarah Kilbride Ivory; his brothers/sister-in-law, Robert Ivory (d. November 2021) and George Ivory (d. November 2018); Mary Walsh (d. September 2002); and special friends, James Norconk and Eddie Koppenhofer.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Robert and Anne at a later date at the Spring Hill United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert and Anne’s name to the Spring Hill United Methodist Church, c/o Susan Berkely, 5909 Spring Hill Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA 18853. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
