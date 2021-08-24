God saw you getting tired, a cure not meant to be. So he put his arms around you and whispered, “Come with me.”
Robert Henry Stoudt Sr. also known as “Little Bob” and “Shorty,” 90, of Franklin Township, PA passed away Sunday evening, Aug. 22, 2021 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Mary Lou and Gene Vanderpool.
Robert was born in Kutztown, PA on Feb. 1, 1931, the son of Irvin J. Stoudt and Florence M. (Kutz) Stoudt.
He was a veteran of the Korean War having served in the U.S. Navy and in early years was employed by Rice’s Dairy in Monroeton.
Robert was later employed as a chief operator with E.I. DuPont in Towanda from 1972 to 1992 until his retirement.
Robert is survived by his children, Robert H. Stoudt Jr. (Patti) of New Albany, Irvin J. Stoudt who is a resident of the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Twp., Bonnie L. Stoudt-Johnson (William) of Monroeton, Sue A. Sites (Paul) of Monroeton, Mary Lou Vanderpool (Gene) with whom he resided of Franklin Township, Florence M. Johnson (George) of Monroeton, Lawrence A. Stoudt (Diane) of Stevensville; special granddaughter, Katherine Rose McWain of Warren Center who lived with her grandparents for most of her childhood; 20 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Clara K. Coller of Hamburg, PA; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his wife, Florence E. Stoudt on Jan. 20, 2006; granddaughter, LeAnn Boehm in 2018; great-grandson, Daniel Wyda in 1989,;brothers, Jared F. Stoudt in 1963, Larry A. Stoudt in 1985, Leon W. Stoudt in 1999; sisters, Elizabeth A. Noll in 2008, and Rosa Keller in 2016.
Abiding with Bob’s request, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA with Pastor Terry VanHorn of the New Albany Baptist Church officiating.
