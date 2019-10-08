Robert Howard Taylor, age 79, of Sylvania, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at the Troy Community Hospital. He was born in Troy on Oct. 20, 1939, son of the late Robert S. and Evelyn (Clark) Taylor. He was a graduate of Troy High School and was married the former Marlene T. (Shepard) Taylor on Dec. 23, 1960 and enjoyed 59 years together. Robert worked at Masonite for a period of time and then went back to his family farm and worked as a dairy farmer for many years. He also operated his own excavation business. Robert was dedicated to his family, enjoyed hard work and also liked woodworking in his spare time.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years Marlene Taylor of Sylvania; daughters, Tami and Howard Shedden of Covington, Bobbie and James Thuotte of Sylvania; grandchildren, Mya Thuotte, Taylor Thuotte; step-grandchildren, Paul Shedden, Brenda Shedden, Shelia Packard; and aunt, Audrey (Clark) Ward; siblings, Teddy Sickler of Sylvania, Dorothy Rodgers of Delaware, Richard and Carol Taylor of Sylvania, Gary and Beth Taylor of Sylvania, Glenn Taylor and Janet Ordway of Columbia Cross Roads; sisters-in-law, Margy Matthews of Towanda, Donna Shepard of Canton; special friends, Elgene Ward, Pat Ward, Carol Smith all of West Burlington, Scott Snow of Addison, New York; his kitty pals, Taggy and Jingles.
In keeping with Robert’s wishes there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main St., Troy, PA 16947.
Send online condolences to VickeryFH.com.
