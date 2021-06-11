Robert I. Parker, 53, beloved son, husband and father passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Bob was predeceased by his father Elmer “Willie” Parker. He leaves behind his wife of 18 years, DeAnn; daughters Danay and Meghanne; son Reid; sister Deanna (Rob) Minix; and brothers Art (Pam) Parker and Elmer (Julie) Parker. Bob was a 1985 Graduate of Troy Area Senior High School, Penn State graduate and an employee of Frito-Lay for the past 28 years. He will be remembered for his kind heart and gentle soul. Anyone who had the chance to meet him just once or was lucky enough to really know him, would know that there has never been such a caring, gentle, smart and witty man. Bob was a man of many talents, not only was he a great mechanic but he could rebuild your computer, fix your stock portfolio and cook you a gourmet meal too! Bob found his true place in this world when he found his life partner and wife DeAnn. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Bob’s name to your local Humane Society or Animal Shelter.
Bob will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Mountain Lake Cemetery, 2257 N Berwick Turnpike, Towanda, PA 18848, next to his grandfather, Donald M. Strope, for anyone who wishes to attend.
Luncheon to follow at the residence of Donna Strope Esposito.
