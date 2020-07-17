Attorney Robert J. Landy of Sayre, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Shamokin, Pennsylvania, on June 6, 1927 and remained proud of his hometown throughout his lifetime. He was the son of the late Thomas F. and Anna Melody Landy. His two sisters, Anne Roth and Margaret Mary Bradley, and son-in-law, R. Mark Lundquist, predeceased him.
Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Ellen Griffin Landy; and his four children, R. Joseph Landy (Debbie), Mary Landy Gilroy (Hubert), Eileen Landy Lundquist, and Thomas F. Landy (Maria). Also surviving are grandchildren, Colleen Landy Schmitt (Matt), Kathleen Landy McKenna (Andrew), Brigid Landy Khuri (Nick) and Maggie Landy Lawler (LT); Sean Gilroy (Crystal), Katie Gilroy, Christopher Gilroy, Ellen Gilroy Hanna (Christopher) and Robert Landy Gilroy; Thomas Lundquist (Lori Lister), Kevin Lundquist (Clare), Patrick Lundquist (Amy Henson) and Ryan Lundquist; J.Thomas Landy, Anna Marie Landy and Mary Catherine Landy. Bob also had the pleasure of knowing 11 great-grandchildren. Bob is also survived by numerous devoted nieces, nephews and cousins, whom he loved very much.
Bob graduated from Saint Edward High School in Shamokin and enrolled in Mt. Saint Mary’s College in Emmitsburg, Maryland. He enlisted in the Navy in 1945 and upon discharge returned to Mt. Saint Mary’s where he earned his degree. He then enrolled in the Dickinson School of Law (now Penn State Dickinson Law), graduating in 1952. He and Mary Ellen moved to Sayre in 1955 to establish his law practice with the Honorable James Cullen, which led to a decades-long career in Sayre and surrounding counties. A proud public servant, he worked in a number of capacities for municipalities in the area, including acting as Solicitor for the Sayre Area School District for 50 years. He was active in Democratic State politics and served as a State Committeeman for Bradford County from 1962 until 1972. In 1968, he was the Democratic Candidate for Congress in the 10th Congressional District of Pennsylvania, in which he faced the incumbent Congressman Joseph McDade. After serving as a member of the Board of Directors of the Robert Packer Hospital, Bob was elected Chairman of the Board in 1977. He subsequently became Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Guthrie Healthcare System and served in this role until September of 1995. He continued to support the Guthrie System on the Institutional Review Board until the time of his passing. Mr. Landy also served as a Director of Star Savings and Loan and its successor, First Citizens Community Bank for many years. He was a devoted communicant of Epiphany Roman Catholic Church in Sayre and greatly enjoyed singing in the church choir up until the time of his passing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 20 at Epiphany Church, with family visitation preceding at 9 a.m. Bob will be laid to rest on Monday at Saint Basil Cemetery in Dushore, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Epiphany School or to a life affirming charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pennsylvania. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Robert’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.