Robert James Holland Sr died July 3, 2023 at Coastal Palms Nursing Home. He was born September 2, 1939 to Evelyn Pauline Holland, nee Borngen and Thomas Harold Tatum Holland in Cleveland, Ohio. Robert graduated from high school in Mansfield, Ohio, attended Baldwin Wallace College and began working for Ohio Brass Corporation. Later moving to Pennsylvania to work for GTE Towanda from where he retired to Rockport, Texas.
Survivors include Jean Holland, his wife of 48 years; his daughter Katherine Smith (William); his sons Robert Holland, Jr (Jenny); and William Holland (Cherish); stepdaughter Lynn Zimmerman and stepson Stuart Murray (Tamaira). Also, his brother-in-law J. J. Paul (Jane) and a special cousin Jessie Sue Nestor (Bob) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
