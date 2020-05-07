Robert James Ryan, 90, of North Port, Florida, passed away at his home on May 4, 2020.
Bob was born Sept. 7, 1929 in Endicott, New York. Bob was a loving husband, father, brother and brother-in-law.
His kindness, generosity and warm presence will be missed by all.
Arrangements by Farley Funeral Home, North Port, Florida.
