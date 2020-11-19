Robert “Jeff” Earle passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14 at the age of 70. He was born on July 31, 1950 to Robert “Bob” and Wilma in Troy. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 39 years, Kathy (Burleigh) Earle. He is survived by his children, Terri (Earle) Newkirk of Parker, CO and son, Rob Earle of Croton-on-Hudson, New York; son-in-law, Andy Newkirk; grandchildren, Christopher Earle of Cortlandt Manor and KJ, Jenna, and Zack Newkirk of Parker, CO; siblings, Gary (Nancy) Earle and Patti (Tom) Holley of Troy, and Steve Earle; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Jeff was a retail manager at McCrory’s/Kittingers in Peekskill for years and later obtained his Associates Degree in Accounting from Westchester Community College. He enjoyed coaching baseball and being on the Board of Directors of Peekskill Lapolla Little League. He was a Friday night season ticket holder of the NY Yankees for many years. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Private family burial to be held in Troy, with a celebration of life ceremony to follow in Summer 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association.
