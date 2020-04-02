Robert John “Moose” Kellock, 77, of 44 Moose Lane, Wysox, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, Pennsylvania.
Robert was born in Towanda, Pennsylvania, on June 17, 1942, the son of Robert Leon Kellock and Mildred Rubert Kellock. Following graduation from Towanda High School, Robert served in the U.S. Army.
He continued his education at Williamsport Area Community College where he received his associate degree in drafting. He was employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda for 34 years until retiring in 2000.
Robert enjoyed working on his computer, the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Nancy Ann Northrup Kellock; children, Dale Robert (Mary) Kellock of Monroeton, Kim Marie Eddy of Troy, Brenda Lee (Rodney) VanDuzer of Powell, Jennifer Ann (Bill) Cole of Wysox; grandchildren, Kylie Cole, Nikki Marshall, Jada Eddy, Larry Bartholomew, Brandon Bartholomew, twins, Robert and Rodney VanDuzer, Wilmor Cuizon, and Wesley Falcasantos; his brother, Randy Kellock of Monroeton; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by a grandson, John Mark Marshall, and his sister, Sharon Honeywell.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pennsylvania. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
