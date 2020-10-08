Mr. Robert King, age 77, of Orange City, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.
There will be a private family service on Oct. 8, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. The Rev. Jeffrey Whitt will officiate. Arrangements are with the Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City.
Robert Ackley was born on May 5, 1943, in Sayre, Pennsylvania, the son of Jesse E. and Lesta (Browning) King. He was raised in Rome, Pennsylvania, where he attended school.
In November of 1960, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served for twenty years before retiring in August of 1980. He then moved to New Jersey, where he was a boiler technician for the Lockheed Martin company for twenty years. He relocated to Orange City in 2019, to be close to his daughter and her family.
Mr. King was a member of the VFW Post 6884 and the American Legion and was also a Mason while living in New Jersey. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include a son and his wife, Brian and Ginger King; a daughter and her husband, Heather and Corey Spaan; four grandchildren, Amber, and her husband, Trey Shedd; Andrew King, and his wife, Sarah; Jonathan Spaan; and Gabriel Spaan; three great-grandchildren; and a brother and his wife, Dr. James B. and Carol King.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his companion, Adeline King.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Heather Spaan for her non-profit organization, Swan Living, to help local children and families with healing.
You are invited to leave a message of condolence at www.oolman.com.
