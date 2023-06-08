Mr. Robert L. Brown Sr., age 98, of Bowling Alley Rd, Wyalusing, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon, June 5th , 2023, with his loving family at his side.
Robert was born on April 15, 1925, in Wyalusing, PA, the youngest of nine children of the late Clyde Wesley and Maude May Douglas Brown.
Due to the early death of his father, Robert was not able to complete high school in order to care for his mother on the family farm. After her death he continued farming until his retirement in 1985. His real purpose on earth was being a dairy farmer. If you saw him away from his Holstein cows, it would have been on his Farmall 460. Rumors have it that every dollar Bob could save, was under that seat of his 460. He married the former Ruth Kintner on April 24, 1948. He and Ruth were blessed with 5 children. They celebrated 73 years of marriage before Ruth’s passing on April 4, 2022.
Robert was a member of the Wyalusing Presbyterian Church. Following in his father’s footsteps, Bob became a substitute mail carrier on Wyalusing Rural Route 2, he also volunteered as an ambulance driver in the 1960’s. He was a former member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF). He enjoyed gardening, flea markets, fairs, hunting, and fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially watching his children and grandchildren at their different sporting events.
Surviving:
Two sons and daughters-in-law:
Douglas and Beth Brown Wyalusing, PA
Robert Jr. and Pat Brown Wyalusing, PA
Three daughters and a son-in-law:
Barbara Harvey Cheboygan, MI
Patricia and Bob Welliver Herrickville, PA
Janet Carlson Harleysville, PA
He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a grandson Randy J. Woodruff and sisters, Betty Jane Brown Tewksbury and her husband Ralph C. Tewksbury Sr., Ann Brown Brink and her husband Lyall W. Brink Sr., Marie Brown, Jennie Brush and her husband Fred Brush, Alice Miller and her husband Robert Miller, Martha Decker and her husband Clyde, and two brothers, Douglas R. Brown and Clyde W. Brown Jr and his wife Hanna.
Private family funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Brenda Reibson officiating. Interment will be in the Wyalusing Cemetery, where Bob will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife Ruth.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Wyalusing Presbyterian Church, PO Box 25, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.