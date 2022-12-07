Robert L. Craig, Age 89, of Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Cross Roads, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family at his side. Bob was born January 13, 1933, in Springfield Township son of the late Benjamin & Gladys (Grace) Craig. Bob was married to the former Doris A. Lamb on March 14, 1953 and celebrated 69 years together. He worked in farming early on in his career and later ventured out and owned his own successful contracting business until his retirement. He was a member of the Big Pond United Methodist Church and Wesleyan Church. He was the President of the Triple Trophy Club and had been a recipient of the trophy on two separate occasions. Bob enjoyed playing baseball in his youth and was recruited to play professionally. He also enjoyed hunting and producing Maple Syrup. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Doris A. (Lamb) Craig, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, daughters, Theresa (Dale “Mole”) Robinson, of Milan, PA, Sheri (Gene) Norton of Ulster, PA, Bobbie (Al) Strope of Milan, PA, a son, Kevin (Keslee) Craig of Milton, PA, grandchildren, Christopher (Tracey) Weldy, Kyle (Stacy) Robinson, Travis (Crystal) Norton, Craig (Katie) Serfas, Kirk (Melissa) Strope, Kimberlie (Bill) Bump, Paul (Jennifer) Craig, Molly Craig, sixteen Great Grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, special nephews, Donald Craig, David Craig and Thomas Craig.
Bob was predeceased by his parents and siblings.
Family and friends are invited to call Friday, December 9, 2022, from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc., 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY. Bob’s service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 1 PM with Pastor Albert Craig officiating. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Big Pond, PA.
Memorials in Bob’s Memory may be made to the Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
