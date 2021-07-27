Mr. Robert L. Dibble Sr., age 91, of New Albany, PA, passed away at the Troy Community Hospital on Friday afternoon, July 23, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Robert was born in New Albany, PA, on April 15, 1930, the son of the late Rexford Carlton Dibble, who passed away in 1967, and the late Iva Elizabeth Hoyt Dibble, who passed away in 2005. Growing up in the New Albany area, Bob was a graduate of the New Albany High School, a member of the class of 1948. On June 12, 1948 Bob married his long-time sweetheart the former Shirley A. Moon, and have been together since, just celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary.
As a teenager, Bob was employed with the railroad that ran through New Albany. After his graduation, he was employed for over 7 years at the Dodge Feed Mill, after which he became self-employed as a farm equipment salesman and serviceman, selling and servicing Surge Farm Equipment, and Bulk Tanks. For 25 years, Bob was employed at GTP Sylvania, in Towanda, retiring in 1990.
Robert and is wife Shirley faithfully attended the Independent Baptist Church in Towanda, for many years. Bob served his community, serving as a Wyalusing School District Board Member for 25 years, representing the New Albany area, and also a Board Member of the Blast Unit. Bob also drove school bus for the Wyalusing School District for many years.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball in New Albany, also coaching New Albany’s Teener Baseball team, and their elementary football teams.
Bob was also avid hunter, belonging to the Sugar Creek Hunting Club in New Albany, where he enjoyed countless days and hours hunting ring neck pheasants, turkeys and especially deer. Other states that Bob got to hunt with his son and grandson, and also other family members and friends, included Colorado, South Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming. For the last few years, he enjoyed telling his many hunting stories, and his great experiences throughout his lifetime. Bob also loved being outside taking long walks with his wife, taking care of his lawn and pond and enjoying the benefits of his large gardens.
Bob and Shirley enjoyed many winters living in Florida, and most recently many winters, at his granddaughter’s home in Charlotte, NC.
Surviving is his wife, Shirley Moon Dibble, now residing at the Bradford County Manor in Burlington, PA; his two daughters and their husbands, Sharon and Ed Werts, of Wyalusing, PA, Diane and George Watson, of Wyalusing, PA; and his son and wife, Robert and Lynn Dibble Jr., of New Albany, PA; his grandchildren, Todd Werts, of Manassas, VA, Deborah and Shawn McClain, of Charlotte, NC, Amanda Norton, of Baltimore, MD, Stephanie Parker, of Oahu, HI, Jennifer Watson, of Norristown, PA, Michael and Casey Watson, of Pittsburgh, PA, Bryant & Mallory Dibble, of New Albany, PA and Breanne and Cory Cox, of Reinholds, PA;, as well as 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter. Bob is also survived by his brother and his wife, Carson and Eileen Dibble, of Texas; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dave and Mary Moon, of New Albany, PA; as well several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Denise Smith; two brothers, Carlton Dibble and Francis Dibble; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Dewey Rood.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday July 27, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA, with Pastor Don Hauser, of the Independent Baptist Church officiating. Interment will be in the Bradford County Memorial Park, in Burlington, PA. Family and friends may call at the funeral home, on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations to the Independent Baptist Church, 109 Cherry St., Towanda, PA 18848.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.