Robert L. Neri, age 77, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at his home.
He was born on July 18, 1944 in Philadelphia, PA, a son of Angelo and Catherine Gelsomina (Volpe) Neri. Robert was married to Tammy (Butler) Neri. He was a lieutenant in the Philadelphia Fire Department and served in the Pennsylvania National Guard. Robert was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Troy, PA. He enjoyed bow hunting.
Robert is survived by his wife; a son, Robert (Valerie) Neri of Las Vegas, NV; a daughter, Carla (Mark) Garofalo of Swedesboro, NJ; three stepdaughters, Stephani (Sam) Andreolas of Lake City, FL, Rachael Giles of Granville Summit, PA, and Kimberly (Steve) Adams of DeLand, FL; four grandchildren, Daniela Garofalo, Gabriella Garofalo, Robert Andrew Neri, and Olivia Neri; six step grandchildren, Dylan Giles, Ava Giles, Wyatt Kelly, Jersey Kelly, Kail Adams, and Declan Adams; and a brother, Daniel (Leah) Neri of Philadelphia, PA. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marlene Arrigale.
Friends and family are invited to call on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 10-11am at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA.
A memorial service will follow at 11am with Reverend Joe Kutch officiating. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
