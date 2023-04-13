Robert L. “Pete” Bahr Sr., 86, of Monroeton, PA passed away peacefully at his home with his wife Diane by his side, Tuesday evening, April 11, 2023, following declining health. “Pete” as he was known by his family and friends was born at home in Dushore, PA on February 7, 1937, and was raised by his grandparents, Sherman and Carrie Bahr.
Pete was a veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam War having served two tours of duty in Vietnam.
Pete served with the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1957 and retired from the U.S. Army in 1978 following 24 years of service. He enjoyed family gatherings, picnics, and coffee time with his friends. Pete enjoyed woodworking in his shop and making furniture for his family members. Pete was a member of Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda, American Legion Post No. 42, Towanda, and the Hinesville Georgia Masonic Lodge. He was an avid Brave’s fan, and the televised last game Pete watched was when the Brave’s won it with extra innings. Pete’s family includes his wife, Diane Bahr whom he married in 1990,
children, Mike (Nancy) Bahr, Randy (Shirley) Bahr, Laurie Bahr-Davila (Carlos), Jeannie Sainz, Robert L. Bahr Jr., Jeffrey (Theresa) Beaumont, daughter-in-law, Christie Bahr, 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, brother, Edward (Luella) Dunn, sister-in-law, Genie (Scott) Oldweiler, several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and his loyal canine companion and best friend, Oreo.
Pete was predeceased by his mother, Eve Dunn, grandparents, Sherman and Carrie Bahr, sons, Robert A. Bahr, Jimmy Bahr, son-in-law, Scott Sainz, brother, James Dunn, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ellis “Red” Howland and Jean Howland, brothers-in-law, Gary Howland and Craig Howland, and his canine “Best Buddies’, Major and JD.
The family expresses their deepest appreciation to Dr. Tim Hoffman and staff for their dedication and excellent care for Pete. Abiding with Pete’s request there will be no services and bequests in his memory may be directed to the Monroe Hose Company, P.O. Box 48, Monroeton, PA 18832 or to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, Pan 18850.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
