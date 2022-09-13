Robert “Blimp” Lehman Baldwin, age 93, of Sugar Run, PA passed away Tuesday evening, September 6, 2022 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Bob was born on April 5, 1929 on Spring Hill, PA the son of the late Archie F. and Letha P. Linaberry Baldwin. He grew up on the Welbec Farm on Spring Hill where his father managed the farm and Bob helped with chores. He was graduate of Wyalusing High School.
After high school, Bob served his country in the US Army Infantry during the Korean Conflict. He was a recipient of a Purple Heart.
After returning from the service, Bob was employed as a Truck Driver for Taylor Packing for 20 years. He then was employed with P & G Packing Division before retiring in the 1970’s.
He devoted his life to his wife, Norma Evelyn Gamble Baldwin. They were married for 63 years before her passing on June 3, 2015. Together they enjoyed taking long day trips. They traveled many miles faithfully following the Wyalusing sports teams, including the Wyalusing Valley Rams Sports teams, and the Wyalusing American Legion Baseball teams. Whether it be a home or away game, they would always be in the crowd cheering their beloved Wyalusing teams. Bob was a member of the Wyalusing United Methodist Church, the Wyalusing American Legion Post #534, the Korean War Veterans Association and the Union Wyalusing Lodge No. 108 F&AM. Bob took great pleasure in working with wood crafts. He was well known for taking his daily trips to Wyalusing to visit with people at Connie’s Supermarket, PS Bank, the Post Office, and Park Place Apartments.
Bob is survived by his siblings, Marian Timson of Johnson City, NY and David Baldwin of Woodstock, NY; his nieces and nephews, Pam Cherrington, Donna Wicklund, Michael Timson, and Kelly Baldwin. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, William “Willie” Timson.
A Funeral Service for Bob will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing with Reverend Adam Barborich of the Wyalusing United Methodist Church officiating. The funeral service will begin with a Masonic Service conducted by the members of the Union Wyalusing Lodge No. 108 F & AM. Interment will follow at the Wyalusing Borough Cemetery with a Graveside Military Honor Service conducted by the members of the Wyalusing American Legion Post #534. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Bob’s name to the Wyalusing Booster Club of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.