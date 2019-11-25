Robert Lewis “Bob” Dieffenbach Sr., 71, of Liberty Corners, Pennsylvania passed away Friday morning, Nov. 22, 2019 at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
Bob, as he was known by his family and friends, was born in Dushore, Pennsylvania on March 28, 1948, the son of Erleau M. Dieffenbach and Florence Minnier Dieffenbach. Following graduation from Wyalusing Valley High School, Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, Bob served with the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He served in Vietnam and was the honored recipient of the Purple Heart. Following completion of his military service, Bob became employed by Martin and Harris Appliances in California, where he worked for 50 years until retiring in 2014.
Bob coached Pop Warner Football in California for over 10 years and participated in the Bay to Breakers Race in California. He was a member of the American Legion and loved spending time with his family, the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
Bob is survived by his wife, Annie Lee Williams Dieffenbach; son and daughter-in-law, Robert Lewis Dieffenbach Jr. and Carla Dieffenbach of Eukhia, California; grandson, Colton; sisters, Florence Hugo and husband, Randy of Evergreen, Pennsylvania and Genevieve Grimes of Meshoppen, Pennsylvania; brothers, John Dieffenbach of Dushore, Ronnie Dieffenbach and wife, Kim of North Carolina and Randy Dieffenbach and wife, Terri of Laceyville, Pennsylvania; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brothers, Junior Dieffenbach and Rodney Dieffenbach.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with his brother, Rev. Ronnie Dieffenbach, officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by Towanda American Legion Post No. 42. The family suggests that contributions be directed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, 111 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107 in memory of Robert Lewis Dieffenbach Sr. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
