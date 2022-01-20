Robert Louis Cazassa, 64, of Towanda, PA passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at his home following declining health. Robert was born September 4, 1957, in Roswell, Chaves County, New Mexico the son of Frank L. Cazassa and Betty Ann Peterson Cazassa. He was formerly employed by Jeld-Wen in Wysox, PA and Cargill in Wyalusing, PA. Robert enjoyed working on vehicles and electronics.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Cazassa of Stevensville, children, Michelle (Jason) Leighton of Towanda, Robert Garbo of California, Crystal Castellano (Ben Cushwa) of Illinois, brothers, Richard Cazassa of New Jersey, Michael (Tricia) Cazassa of Towanda, sister, Mary Ann Kressler of Stevensville, as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Robert was predeceased by his wife, Marie Moher Cazassa, father, Frank L. Cazassa on June 3, 2010, and infant sister, Debra Lynn Cazassa. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
