Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Robert M. “Bob” Shaylor, 91, of Troy, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Bradford County Manor. He was the loving husband of Muriel (Watkins) Shaylor, who passed away Sept. 10, 2020. The couple married June 20, 1954 and had 66 happy years together.
Bob was born on Oct. 16, 1929 in Rochester, New York, son of the late Fred Cornell and Arlie (Evert) Shaylor. He was a well-known and highly respected businessman in Troy and the surrounding areas, being owner/operator of Shaylor Auctioneers. Bob was a member of the Pennsylvania Auctioneers Association and the National Auctioneers Association. Bob was a man of faith and admired by all who knew him.
Bob is survived by his children: Eugene (Lori) Shaylor and Cindy (Vance) Shaylor; grandchildren: Krysta (Daniel) Clay, Andrea (Adam) Herman, Jenna (David) VanLoon, Chad (Shannon) Shaylor, Kellen Hoose and Joshua Stroman; several great grandchildren; brother-in-law, William (Ann) Watkins, brother-in-law Morris Fuller; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Muriel, brothers-in-law Howard (Edith) Watkins and James Watkins, sisters-in-law Marie (Morgan) Decker, Wanda (Bernard) Yanchuk, Elizabeth (John) Newhart, Jean Fuller and Mary Belle Watkins.
Family and friends are welcome to call from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA. The funeral service to celebrate Bob’s life will follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m. on July 8 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Columbia Valley Cemetery after the service.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the entire staff of the Bradford County Manor for their loving and gentle care.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s memory to the charity of one’s own choosing.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.