Robert M. Hockenberry, 89, of 4 Jefferson St. Towanda, PA passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Troy Community Hospital, Troy, PA. He was the son of the late Oscar C. Hockenberry, Sr. and Kathryn I. (Killinger) Hockenberry. Surviving are his wife Donna R. and daughter, Lauri Ann along with five children and many grandchildren from a previous marriage. Robert was predeceased by 6 brothers and 3 sisters. Robert spent most of his life in the grocery business beginning at the age of 12 working with his father. He retired after many years with the A&P Tea Company chain as management. Robert served his community as a member of the First United Methodist Church as a member of various committees, lay speaker, certified lay speaker, and choir member. He later served as a licensed local pastor of the United Methodist Church at New Era, PA. Robert served as a platelet driver for the American Red Cross, as judge of elections for the Towanda third ward and later for the second ward, and as a lay chaplain for Towanda Memorial Hospital. Robert was very active for many years as a member and past presiding officer in all Masonic bodies both York and Scottish Rite. He began his Masonic journey as worshipful master of Ossea Lodge No. 317, Wellsboro, PA. Robert received the Thirty-third degree, the highest honor awarded to members of the Scottish Rite and the Meritorious Service Award presented for outstanding service to the Scottish Rite, Valley of Towanda. Robert was also designated a member of the Grand Cross of Color for distinguished service to Endless Mountains Assembly No. 156, Rainbow for Girls. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. followed by a Masonic funeral service at 4:00 p.m. by Trojan Lodge No. 306 and an additional funeral service to follow with Pastor Willard Strunk officiating at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.
Interment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven, PA at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be directed to a charity or organization of one’s choice in memory of Robert M. Hockenberry. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
