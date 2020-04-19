Robert Merle Reeves, of Athens, died at his home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Robert was born in Raritan, NJ to Richard and Jean Reeves on June 20, 1960. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Richard, brothers, Ronald and Roger. Robert was an entrepreneur and philanthropist with much success. His heart was bigger than his pocket. Robert was always the life of the party. He always wanted to have a good time and could turn a bad situation into a positive one. Robert spent the past few years in retirement with his wife, Marcy, raising their 18 month-old daughter and his stepdaughter, traveling and celebrating life, making his final years nothing short of amazing. He leaves to cherish, honor and protect his memory, his wife, Marcy Reeves; mother, Jean Reeves; brother, Richard Reeves and wife Karen; son, Robert Reeves II and wife Nicole, and son, Jamison Reeves and wife Lisa; daughter, Mia Joy Reeves, stepchildren Alex and Lindsey, and grandchildren, Prestyn, Natali, Lincoln, Parker & Gwendolyn, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. While Robert left this world too early, he left his mark on anyone fortunate enough to meet him and enjoy his sense of humor. Due to present Covid-19 restrictions for public assembly, family and friends who wish may pay tribute to Robert’s memory during a drive-by time of reflection on Saturday, April 25th from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. which will be held at Reeves Business Park in Wysox, PA. Interment will be private in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
Robert’s family asks that anyone who would like to attend a celebration of life, to be held at a later date, to please email reevescelebrationoflife@gmail.com to insure all can be included in honoring Robert. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
