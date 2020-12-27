Robert Michael Stevens passed away on Dec. 20, 2020. He owned a home in LeRaysville, PA for many years before becoming a resident at Absolute Care in Endicott, NY. Robert “Bob” was predeceased by his wife Kelly Stevens. He was born March 14, 1933 in NYC to Caroline Naccarato Saracco who along with his grandparents Pasquale and Filoman Naccarato had immigrated to the United States from Italy. He was proud of his Italian heritage. He served in the US Army during the Korean War, then worked as a photographer for well known fashion and portrait photographer Richard Avedon and latter as a messenger in NYC. He will be remembered most for his love of animals and most recently his golden retrievers Josh and Jake. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.

