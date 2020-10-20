Robert “Mitch” Belawske, 58, well-known resident of Canton, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 as the result of a tragic motor vehicle accident.
Robert Mitchell was born on Sept.r 2, 1962 in Williamsport, a son of Wilma (Shepard) Belawske of Canton and the late Edward Belawske. Mitch attended Canton High School and was a graduate of the class of 1980. On Aug. 19, 2008 he married his soul mate, Lisa Matson in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. He was a member of the Canton Moose Lodge 429 and the Morris Run American Legion Post 167.
Mitch was a kind, caring and selfless individual. He would drop anything to lend a hand to those who needed help. He enjoyed hunting when he had the time. Mitch was a jack of all trades. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings football fan and loved watching all types of sports. Most importantly, Mitch was very dedicated to his family. He looked forward to playing and spending time with his grandchildren.
Besides his mother, Mitch is survived by: his wife, Lisa (Matson) Belawske; sons, Andy (Kristi) Reynolds, Jacob Stone and Jordan (Cindy) Stone; all of Canton; the best Pop Pop to his nine grandchildren, Haley, Kiara, Peyton, Mya, Jacob, Hayden, Bryson, Olivia and Bennett; siblings, Jerry (Judy) Belwaske of Canton, Charles Belawske of Florida and Greg (Corinna) Belawske of Canton; several nieces, nephews, cousins and his K9 companion, Cooper.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by an infant sister, Donna.
The family will receive friends today from 12:30 – 2 p.m. at Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724 with a funeral service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Duane Taylor officiating. Due to the current rise of COVID cases in our area, masks and social distancing are suggested while attending services at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the East Canton Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Robert Mitchell Belawske’s name to Western Alliance EMS, P.O. Box 13, Troy, PA 16947.
Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
