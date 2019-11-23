“Everyone’s different” was an oft repeated Bob-ism. On Nov. 17, 2019, Robert P. “Bob” Hastings, a unique soul, reunited with Eleanor, the love of his life for over 70 years. Even in death, she was as alive to him as the day they met.
As well as his wife, Bob was predeceased by his parents, Matthew and Belle (Lynch) Hastings; two of his brothers and one of their wives, Jack Hastings, and Matthew and Katie Hastings; his sister and her husband, Marie and Gerald Shaughnessy; his sister-in-law, Eleanor K. Hastings; and his brothers-in-law and their spouses, Roy and Betty Edsell and Paul and Milrea Edsell.
He is survived by his brother, Paul Hastings; his sister-in-law, Gloria Hastings; his five children, Richard (Kathie) Hastings, Theresa (Jack) Casterlin, Michael (Karen) Hastings, Joseph (Louis Wechsler) Hastings, Gerald (Sandy Smith) Hastings; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
His civic responsibility was evidenced by helping found the Little Meadows Fire Department (later serving as its chief), serving on the borough town board, maintaining the church hall for weekly bingo games and other social events, and being recognized by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for voting in every election over a 50 year period. Bob was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club with over 32 years of service at IBM Owego. In later years, it’s understandable that some of Bob’s visitors could be left glassy-eyed by a seemingly endless series of Bob-tales infused with quizzical Bob-isms. The family would like to thank all those friends, neighbors and extended family who took their time over the past several years to routinely stop in to visit and provide companionship for Dad, especially Jim Maus, a neighbor we would all be blessed to have. A special thanks to the staff of Elizabeth Church Manor particularly Danielle, Annette, and Diane; the private aides; and hospice professionals for their tender care. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Church of the Holy Family, Endwell, New York, followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Little Meadows. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Little Meadows Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.