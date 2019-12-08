Robert R. (Bob) Brown, 80, of Towanda, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the home of his dearest friend and companion, Michelle Stroud, following a short illness. Bob was born in Sayre, on April 23, 1939, son to the late Norma Brown Rinebold and Albert Chapman. Bob’s early years were in Overton, and he attended New Albany School. Bob was married to Virginia Gardner for 44 years, until her passing in 2003. Bob was enlisted in the US Army, and received an Honorable discharge. He worked at Rynveld’s Wreath Factory in his early years and later at International Paper (Masonite) where he retired from after 28 years. Never one to be idle Bob worked for the last 17 years as a security guard. He enjoyed getting together for family picnics, and spending time with family and friends, reminiscing and telling stories of growing up. He loved camping and fishing in his younger years and was a member of the Monroeton Rod and Gun Club. He also enjoyed watching Nascar and Wrestling. Bob was a member of the Ark of the Covenant Church for 20 years and enjoyed working on various projects with Pastor Paul Benjamin. He also enjoy country and gospel music.
Bob is survived by companion, Michelle Stroud, Towanda; his son, Tim Brown of Towanda; Cheryl Brown of New Albany; and grandson, Justin Brown of Towanda. Bob is also survived by his brothers, Richard Rinebold of Sayre, Raymond Rinebold of Chemung, New York, Karl Rinebold of Waverly, New York, Clinton Rinebold of Irmo, South Carolina, sisters, Mary Brink of Nichols, New York, Grace Pond of Athens, Anna (Paul) Kremer, Sayre, Dotti McCarty, Sayre; and several nieces and nephews; his cat, Bubba and his church family.
Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of Bob’s life at the Ark of the Covenant Church, 2477 Brocktown Road, Monroeton, Saturday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m. Burial will be held at Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Ark of the Covenant church or the charity of ones choice (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com).
