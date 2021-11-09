Robert “Rob” Daum, 54, of 4067 Liberty Corners Road, Towanda, PA, Monroe Township, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021.
“Rob” as he was known by his family and friends, was born in Lakewood, NJ on February 23, 1967 the son of Richard E. Daum Sr. and Eileen Boyle Daum.
In early years, Rob was employed by Masonite Corporation in Wysox and by his brother-in-law, Andy Boardman. Rob was a well-known area general contractor.
Rob loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed the outdoors, growing vegetables in his garden and canning his harvest, camping, hunting, and fishing. Rob was well-known as an excellent cook and for his creative mind and ability as an inventor.
Rob’s family includes his wife, Kim K. (Chilson) Daum; children, Amber (Nate) Searfoss, Ashley Hollenback, Alex Daum and Ali Daum; grandchildren, Jaycee, Cooper, Piper, and Kaden; brother, Richard Daum Jr. (Terri Madigan); sisters, Missy (Andy) Boardman, and Nancy (Chris) Thomas; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Chris S. and Crystal Chilson; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Lori and Kevin Bozman, Pam and Mike Doss, Nikki and Brian Schooover, and Peggy Chilson; nieces and nephews, Kelly Daum Hodge, Drew and Katie Boardman, Claire and Dylan Thomas, Danielle Kellogg, Ryan Bozman, Tara Wheeler, Marissa Mowry, Madi Doss, Ashlee Butkiewicz, Katie Johnston, Cody Chilson, Caleb Chilson, Hannah Chilson, Sydney Schoonover, Gracie Schoonover; several aunts, uncles, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Rob was predeceased by his father, Richard E. Daum Sr. on May 30, 2013; mother, Eileen Boyle Daum on January 3, 2019; father-in-law, R. Lee Chilson on July 20, 2020; mother-in-law, Bonnie Marie Cook Chilson on November 24, 2020; brother-in-law, Jeffrey L. Chilson; and nephew, Adam Chilson.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Terry Parks officiating. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army, 105 Main St. Towanda, PA 18848 or to the Liberty Corners Cemetery Association, 3603 Liberty Corners Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Robert “Rob” Daum. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
