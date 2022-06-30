Bobby, as he was called, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022 surrounded by his wife and family. Robert was born March 15th, 1938 in New Albany, PA to the late Lois and John Robinson Sr. Bobby resided in Wysox (Standing Stone) with the love of his life Kristina whom he was married to for 33 years.
Bobby retired from Sylvania after 33 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, especially ice fishing, hunting, baseball (Mets), football (Patriots) and most of all family gatherings. Bobby is also survived by sons Robin, Harrisburg, PA., Scott (Stacy), Wysox, PA., Terry, Detroit, MI., daughter Dee, Georgia., brother Terry (Mary), Hughesville, PA., brother-in-law William (Wanda) Yates Sr., sister-in-laws Lillian Vanderpool, Rosemary Sites, and Darlene Yates. Grandchildren Jenny, Robin Lynn, Dustin and Briston and special nephew Todd (Janica) and Julie his fishing buddy, along with many nieces and nephews.
Bobby was preceded in death by sister Jean (Francis) Hardenstine, brother John (Eileen) Robinson Jr., and brother Stanley and daughter Bethany.
As mentioned previously “family gatherings” were very important to Bobby and after his mother-in-law Marjorie Yates had passed away the family dinners and cookouts had moved up to Bobby and Tina’s homestead. Whereas there were many Yates’ and friends, the family gatherings were always a good time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfunealservice.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.