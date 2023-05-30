Robert “Sonny” Burguess, 76, of Troy, passed away on Thursday morning, May 25, 2023, at the Bradford County Manor. Robert Ivan Burguess was born October 20, 1946, in Blossburg, a son of the late Robert and Flora Mae (Adams) Burguess. He attended Canton area schools graduating with the class of 1964 and following graduation went on to Eastern Christian College in Belair, Maryland. On February 14, 1970, Bob married the former Nancy Neff in Clarence, New York. Together they shared 53 years of loving marriage and raised three children.
Bob was always a hard worker and in earlier years worked as a machinist at the former Schrader Bellows Valvair in Canton. He later was employed by Sylvania GTP for over 20 years until his retirement in 2011. He attended the Granville Center Church of Christ and was a volunteer for the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s hunter safety program.
Robert was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and traveling. He could often be found tinkering around the house, mowing the yard and working his gardens.
Surviving is his wife; Nancy at home, children; Kelcey Burguess (Stacy Eastman) of Chester, NJ., Kara Burguess of Harrisburg and Kenyon (Stacey) Burguess of Troy, grandson, Hunter Burguess, siblings; Dureda (Bob) Smith, Francis (Edie) Burguess, and Duane “Butch” (Sara) Burguess all of Canton, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at 2 P.M. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Granville Center Church of Christ, 5733 Rt. 514 Granville Summit, PA 16926. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert Burguess’ name may be directed to the Granville Church of Christ, c/o 132 Walnut Lane, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914. Memories of Bob and condolences for his family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.