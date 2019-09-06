Robert Souder went on to be with the Lord on Sept. 5, 2019 at 9:30 am. He was born Jan. 25, 1932 in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Robert is survived by his wife, Phyllis Trout Souder and children, Anne (David) Swisher, Sara (Gordon) Brannaka, Joan (Louie) O’Connor, Carl Souder, Marilee (Mike) Cooke, Tony (Phyllis) Souder, David (Debbie) Souder; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Souder. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Frances Maxwell of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania; grandson, Jordan Swisher, and granddaughter, Hazel Lu O’Connor.
He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Phyllis, for over 66 years, a father of seven children, 22 grandchildren, and 35 great grandchildren. He was a godly man who attended North Rome Wesleyan Church. He served in the USAF for 20 years, retired from Dupont, loved his family and country, and enjoyed wood working, cooking and horticulture. He was rarely found without a smile on his face. We love you dad and we know we will see you again!
A memorial service will be held at North Rome Wesleyan Church on Sept. 8, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all memorial contributions be directed to the North Rome Wesleyan Church, 3376 N. Rome Road, Rome, PA 18837. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.