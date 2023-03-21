Robert “Tyler” Nearing, 28, of Tunkhannock, formerly of Laceyville, PA passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023.
“Tyler” as he was known by his family and friends was born at Memorial Hospital in Towanda, PA on April 28, 1994. He attended school in Towanda and Wyalusing while juggling trying to be an amazing son, brother, and father figure to his siblings. He began his working career with the Dandy Mini Mart in Laceyville, PA. and later worked with XLC at P&G in Mehoopany, PA. Tyler became a very talented self-employed painting contractor in the area and caring husband. Tyler loved spending time with his family especially during the holidays and special events and will fondly be remembered for his sense of humor, fun-loving personality, and as “the life of the party”. Tyler enjoyed with great enthusiasm watching and playing basketball and football. He possessed a special love for animals who were also equally attracted to him. Tyler, and his most amazing hugs, will be deeply missed by all.
Tyler’s Family includes his wife, Nhorjane Gentapa Nearing, father, Clint Nearing and wife, Hannah of Monroeton, PA mother, Pamela Jo O’Connor Nearing and husband, Michael Santorsa of Dalton, PA brothers, Aidan Nearing of Monroeton, PA, Tristen McMicken of Dalton, PA, sister, Tara McMicken of Dalton, PA, paternal grandfather, Robert S. Nearing and wife Kelly of Leroy, PA, paternal grandmother, Lorraine Nearing of Wellsboro, PA, maternal grandfather, Dean O’Connor (Cora Plouse) of Sayre, PA, maternal grandmother, Becky Coley and Grant Coley of Tennessee, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Tyler was predeceased by his canine companion, Blaze.
The family will receive friends Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Mike Gaiotti officiating. Interment will be in the Leroy Cemetery, Leroy, PA.
The family suggests that bequests be directed to You Too Animal Rescue, 13489 US 220, Towanda, PA 18848 or to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Robert Tyler Nearing. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
