Robert Vincent Bahl, 85, of Johnson City, NY went to be with his Lord on Monday August 2, 2021. Robert “Bob” was born in New Albany, PA on August 11, 1935 to Vincent and Mildred Bahl. He graduated from St. Agnes High School in Towanda, served in the US Air Force and graduated from Goldey Beacon Jr. College in Delaware. He worked for the Pennsylvania Electric Company, Penelec until his retirement in 1991.
Bob was well known for his generosity and desire to help all in need. He married Ann DeWitt in 1968. His hobbies were Western Square Dancing and Family Genealogy which involved extensive travel. Bob was an active member of the choir and parish of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Binghamton NY.
Bob is survived by brothers Earl (Lorraine) of Enfield, CT and Edward (Dianne) of Hanover, PA and sisters Elizabeth Kane (George) of Bethlehem, PA and Kathleen Bishop (Duane) of Lexington Park, MD, numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Ann who passed away in 1993.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Highland Avenue, Binghamton, Monday at 12 noon. Burial will be next to his loving wife, Ann in the New Milford Cemetery, New Milford, PA. The family will receive friends at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Monday from 11 a.m. until 12 noon.
Condolences may be sent to The Robert Bahl Family, 247 Apollo Drive, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
