Robert W. “Bob” Benjamin, 72, of Sayre, PA formerly of Towanda, PA passed away Tuesday morning, June 14, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre following declining health.
Robert was born in Sayre on August 25, 1949 and grew up in Towanda graduating from Towanda Area High School with the class of 1967. He continued his education at Mansfield University in preparation for his career in real estate. Robert began his career in 1980, and since then achieved more than 740 hours of real estate related courses and seminars. As well as being a broker and owner of Robert Benjamin Realty, he also was a State Certified General Appraiser. Robert served as an instructor at Penn State’s Northern Tier location teaching pre-licensing and advanced real estate courses since 1987. Robert previously held several offices with the Bradford County Board of Realtors and was a member of a number of real estate organizations. He greatly loved his dogs and cats and enjoyed gardening, travel, old movies, and trivia.
He is survived by his devoted life partner, Kathy Snedeker. Abiding with Robert’s request there will be no services. Contributions in Robert’s memory may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850. The Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home of Sayre is assisting with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
