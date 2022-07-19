Robert W. “Bobby” Gee, Jr., lifelong resident of Troy, PA, passed away at home on Saturday, July 16, 2022. He was the loving husband of the late Evelyn Delores (Winnie) Gee who passed away on June 6, 2016.
Bobby was born on January 23, 1959 in Troy, son of the late Robert W. Gee, Sr. and Edith E. (Bailey) Gee of Troy. He was a 1977 graduate of Troy High School and was a member of the Sylvania Lion’s Club.
Bobby is survived by his mother Edith, sisters: Laura (Reuben) Barrett of Troy, Terri (Vernon) Perry of Monroeton, PA, Edie (Bernabe) Suazo of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, Susan (Lyndon) Lundy of Wysox, PA, several nieces and nephews, and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and his wife Evelyn.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 10:00-11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA. The memorial service to celebrate Bobby’s life will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 11:00 AM on July 26 th at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Bobby’s memory to the Sylvania Lion’s Club; P.O. Box 5 Sylvania, PA 16945.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com
