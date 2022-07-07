Robert W. Boyd, 55, of Canton, passed away on Monday morning, July 4, 2022 at his residence. Robert Walter was born June 15, 1967 in Troy, a son of Dennis and Vickie (Bagley) Boyd. He attended Canton and later graduated from Sullivan County Area Schools with the class of 1985. Rob, as known by most, owned and operated Nature’s Reflections Taxidermy for 25 years until it’s recent closure due to failing health. In addition to being a skilled taxidermist, he was also a talented chainsaw carver and woodworker. Rob was an enthusiastic member of antique jar clubs and very knowledgeable about older mason jars. He was a man of faith and most recently attended Victory Church in Troy with his parents.
Rob was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He truly loved all of God’s nature and the beauty it offered. In his earlier years, Rob like to travel. He went to Alaska where he worked skinning grizzly bears and also worked in Australia for a while. Later, Rob vacationed in Mexico with his family; a time that was very dear to him. He was a quiet, private man with a big heart. Most importantly, Rob was very devoted to his family, especially his daughter Emma.
Surviving Rob is his daughter; Emma (Jarin) Segur, parents; Dennis and Vickie (Bagley) Boyd, stepsons; Robert Petrowski, Chris (Nicole) Petrowski, and Nick (Ashley) Petrowski, grandchildren; Kynlee and Ryker Segur, Chase, Hailey, Carter and Ella Petrowski, a sister; Jen (Brian) Malinowski, a brother; Jeremy (Danielle) Boyd as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Robert and Eva Boyd and Walter and Ina Mae Bagley.
A private family service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share your memories of Rob and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.