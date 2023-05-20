Robert W. Hicks, age 79 of Mansfield, PA, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Robert was born October 1, 1943 in Troy, PA, a son of Ivan and Eleanor (Sinclair) Hicks. He was married to Mattaleen (Love) Hicks. Robert worked as a truck driver for Wrisley’s Excavating, and enjoyed camping, hunting, and softball.
Robert is survived by his wife, Mattaleen; children, Dorene (Mike) Fives of Troy, PA, Timothy (Lori) Hicks of Millerton, PA, Scott (Lisa) Hicks of Naples, FL, William (Anne) Hicks of Hanover, MD, and Dr. Stephen (Britanny) Renzi of Granville Summit, PA; grandchildren Brayden Fives, Allyssa (Kenneth) Brown, Taryn (Lucas Havens) Hicks, Alexa Hicks, Cameron Hicks, Ella Hicks, Giana Renzi, Isabella Renzi, Jimmy Renzi, Jack McLaud, Annie Renzi, Bittney Hicks, and Marcus Parrot; great-grandchildren Sonja, Yanis, Gracie, Bentley, and Emma; sister Carol (Richard) Taylor of Sylvania, PA; brother Ronald (Debbie) Hicks of Selingsgrove, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends Bill and Karen Leiby, and Pat Wrisley. He was preceded in death by his daughter Dawn Hicks, and his parents Ivan and Eleanor Hicks.
A private celebration of life will be held at the family’s convenience. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 South Main Street, Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
