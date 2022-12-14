At age 91, Bob Kellogg passed peacefully on December 8, 2022 at Hildebrandt Hospice Care in Greece, NY. Bob was born on June 25, 1931 in Sayre, PA to the late Fred and Helen (McFall) Kellogg. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by son William R. Kellogg; sister Rosemary Krisukas; brothers Jerry, Fred, and James Kellogg; and his son-in-law Thomas Inskeep. Survived by his loving wife of 66 years Patricia (Leiby) Kellogg; daughters, Carol Inskeep of Webster and Linda (Santo Bentivegna) Kellogg of Webster; grandchildren, Dan (Heather) Kellogg, Justin (Kristen) Kellogg, Braden Inskeep, Carly Fitzpatrick (Jaclyn Russell), Matthew Johnson, and Sarah (Samuel) Jelfo, David (Jane) Bentivegna; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Evan, and Levi, Jimmy and Freddie. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Bob was happiest when he was on the move. He treasured long rides on his motorcycle, driving the many antique vehicles he restored, boating and flying planes. He was an avid traveler and camper. Bob and Pat cherished their many adventures together. Bob was a brilliant engineer. He could build or repair anything and loved learning “how something worked.” He was a loving husband and father. He treasured time with his family and friends.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, December 17th, from 10 a.m.-Noon at the Kevin W. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc., 21 Big Tree Street, Rte 15 & 20A, Livonia, NY where Bob’s Funeral Service will be held at 12noon, immediately following calling hours. Burial will follow at Arnold Cemetery, Conesus, NY with full military honors as Bob served proudly in the US Navy in Korea. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight Rochester, PO Box 23581, Rochester, NY 14692. To send a condolence or share a memory please visit: www.doughertyfuneralhomes.com
