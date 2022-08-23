Robert W. Vanderpool 60, of Rome Township, PA passed away Sunday morning, August 21, 2022 at his home following declining health. Robert was born in Towanda, PA on March 22, 1962, the son of Walter Vanderpool and Lucy Junk Vanderpool. He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the class of 1981. Robert was formerly employed by Serve, Inc. in Monroeton, PA for 14 years, Mills Pride in Athens Township, PA and Proctor and Gamble in Mehoopany, PA until declining health no longer permitted him to continue. Robert enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He also enjoyed sports, roller skating and salvage collecting.
Surviving are his children, Robert Vanderpool Jr. of Nichols, NY, Heather Lynn Vanderpool and fiancé Travis Sitas of Wyalusing, PA, Leon Walter Vanderpool and Leah Eleanor Vanderpool both of Waterford, PA, grandchildren, Aiden Parkhurst and Mattyllen Sitas, brothers, Charles Vanderpool of Pottsville, PA, Calvin Vanderpool of Wysox, PA. sisters, Norma Robinson of Wysox, PA and Betty Worthington of Barton, NY as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Vanderpool.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Pamela DeWolf officiating. Interment will be in Camptown Cemetery, Camptown, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
