Robert William “Bob” Sluyter, 68, of 601 Fourth Street, Towanda, PA passed away Friday afternoon, March 31, 2023, at his home following declining health. “Bob” as he was known by his family and friends was born in Towanda on February 7, 1955, the son of William “Bill” and Laura (Sites) Sluyter. Bob was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1974. Bob served as a bartender at Pipher’s in Wysox for over 20 years and later worked first as a logger and later operated his own tree trimming service in the area until health issues no longer permitted him to continue. For a number of years, Bob coached youth wrestling in Towanda and was active in Towanda youth football as well as the Towanda Sports Boosters. He enjoyed taking his grandchildren, fishing, hunting, and attending their many activities. Bob will be remembered for his willingness to help others and for his friendly out-going personality and love for visiting with people.
Bob’s family includes his wife, Kathy Krause Sluyter, mother, Laura (Sites) (Sluyter) Bullock who is a resident of the Towanda Personal Care Home, sons, Jason Sluyter (Erin Hanson) of East Lansing, Michigan, Jeremy Sluyter and wife Tara of Towanda, Justin Sluyter of Towanda, grandchildren, Rylee, Reese, and Kaylen Sluyter, Tristin Arnold, and Madi Arnold, sister, Julia (Erling “Jug”) Johnson of Towanda, brothers, James Sluyter of Towanda, Billy (Patty) Sluyter of Colorado as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bob was predeceased by his father, William “Bill” Sluyter and sisters, Nancy Hufford and Rose Mary Cendar.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Towanda Fire Hall, 101 Elm Street, Towanda, PA on Friday, April 7th, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
The family suggests that contributions be directed to Towanda Youth Wrestling, 203 Third Street, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Robert William Sluyter.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
