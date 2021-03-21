Roberta Marie “Robin” Smith-Lutz, 70, of New Albany, PA, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away Thursday morning, March 18, 2021 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Robin was born January 12, 1951, in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, NY the only child of Captain J. Richard Smith (Sandy Hook Pilot) and Geraldine Marie O’Shea Smith. Robin attended and graduated from St. Joseph’s by the Sea High School, Staten Island, NY with the Class of 1969. In August of 1969, Robin attended the original Woodstock Music Festival in Bethel, NY, a memorable event in U.S. history which she reflected upon for years to follow. Robin married the love of her life, James Lloyd Lutz, on September 15, 1973 at St. Anselm’s Catholic Church, Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, NY. Robin attended Wagner College and received her Associates degree in veterinary technology from Penn Foster College. She was employed as a claims adjuster for the Hartford Insurance Company before becoming a stay-at-home mother and wife. Robin was a caretaker with a generous heart, always looking out for others. She was the most selfless person one would ever meet and was deeply devoted to her husband, 11 children and 15 grandchildren all whom she equally loved very much. Robin was a devout traditional Roman Catholic extremely strong in her faith in the Lord. An accomplished equestrian, Robin competed in Cowtown Rodeo and barrel racing at Madison Square Garden. She passed her love of horses onto her daughter, Danielle. Robin was a talented artist, loved to learn and read, garden, crochet, and sew. She made blankets for all of her grandchildren. Robin possessed great passion for animals especially Pit Bulls, and horses. Robin rescued 3 horses and was a member of Operation Rescue.
A defender of the unborn, Robin believed life was a precious gift to be protected.
Roberta and her husband Jim owned and operated Serpico’s Pizza in Wysox, PA from 2001 to 2014. Robin was a member of St. Athanasius Roman Catholic Church in Endicott, NY and was an alumni of Visitation Academy, Brooklyn, NY. She was a Gold Star wife of a Vietnam Veteran, and was an auxiliary member of the Black Walnut American Legion Post No. 510.
Roberta is survived by her children, James, Kristine, Jessica, Leslie Assante (Salvatore), Robert, Stephen (Stacy), Danielle, Michael, Mary Rose and Heidi, grandchildren, Keith, Seth, Antonio, Christian, Ayanna, Mattia, Kiara, Christian, Lyric, Gabriella, Jameson, Abigail, Amelia, June Rose, and Augustus,
a very special nephew, Richard and her dogs, Rory and Rose.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, James Lloyd “Jim” Lutz on April 5, 2018, daughter, Deborah Ruth Lutz on April 4, 1997, granddaughter, Verity,
and her canine companions, Rudy, Nimby and Blue.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.
at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. A TLM Requiem Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
at St. Athanasius Roman Catholic Church, 406 Shady Drive, Endicott, NY.
Burial will follow in Bath National Cemetery, Bath, NY.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Regional No-Kill Animal Shelter, 117 W. Fulton St., Gloversville, NY 12078 in memory of Roberta Marie Smith-Lutz.
The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for His name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; Thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Psalm 23: 1-6
A Psalm of David.
