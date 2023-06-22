On June 18, 2023, Robin Jean (Singer-Rudolph) Sames, loving mother, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 62 in Binghamton, NY, surrounded by her family. She fought hard and strong through a 3-year battle with cancer. She was born July 26, 1960, in Binghamton, NY, the daughter of Kenneth Singer, and the late Joan (Stanley) Singer. She was known for sharing her love and care, and laughter. Her love and life centered around her family, friends, and pets. She enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, and crafts. She last worked at Catholic Charities Assisted Living and really enjoyed the patients she cared for there. Robin is survived by her father, Kenneth Singer and step mom, Kay Singer; son, Brian (Jeannine) Rudolph; daughter, Milissa (Adam) Whitman; grandchildren, Savhanna, Cadence, Abigail, and Kendall Rudolph, Leila and Broderick Whitman; sister, Holly (Tom) Davidson; and special aunt, Jean Leonard.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
