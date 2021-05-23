Robyn A. Flickinger Funk, 81, formerly of Burlington Township, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday evening, May 12, 2021 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Scott Johnson, following declining health.
Robyn was born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on June 8, 1939, the only child of the late Robert and Marjorie (Riley) Flickinger. She attended Penn State Main Campus in State College, Pennsylvania until she met the love of her life, George H. Funk.
The couple was married on Nov. 27, 1959. Robyn was briefly employed as an administrative assistant with Bethlehem Steel before moving to Matawan, New Jersey, where she was active in 4-H. In 1968, Robyn and George relocated to Towanda, Pennsylvania, when George began working at E.I. DuPont. Together, Robyn and George operated Funks Apples and Chimineas at their home in Burlington Township. Robyn was actively involved with the Troy Little League where she served as president for a number of years. She also held membership with the Quarry Glen Club, Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Red Hats Society and the Troy Booster Club.
Robyn enjoyed traveling and spending summers at Long Beach Island, New Jersey. Robyn and George were season ticket holders to the Philadelphia Phillies games and developed great friendships with members of the Lehigh University Baseball Team. These friendships carried through to tailgating at Lehigh University Football games.
Robyn’s family includes her daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Scott Johnson, with whom she resided in Monroe Township, Pennsylvania and their children, Riley Johnson and Michael Johnson; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Zaydee Funk of Bayside, Queens, New York and their sons, John and James Funk.
As we mourn the loss of our mother and grandmother, we find comfort in knowing she is with her husband, soul mate, and best friend, George, who predeceased her on Aug. 24, 2002. Robyn was also predeceased by her daughter, Catherine Tefertiller and grandson, Martin Tefertiller.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. Contributions in memory of Robyn may be directed to the Troy Community Little League, P.O. Box 101, Troy, PA 16947.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
