Robyn Lee Ierardi, of Rome, PA passed away peacefully at home alongside her husband, Anthony Ierardi.
Robyn worked the last 21 years as a teacher’s aide at Northeast Bradford Elementary School where she made many wonderful friends and enjoyed spending time with her students. Previously she worked as a mail carrier, and before that at her father’s print shop. Robyn enjoyed spending time in her gardens and sharing her love of nature. She was blessed with a large family and many dear friends. Robyn is survived by her mother Judy Miller and husband, Richard. Robyn was predeceased by her father, Ross R. Lesoine. Also surviving are her brothers, Rick Lesoine and wife Elizabeth, Greg Lesoine and wife, Michele, stepsister, Heidi Senkoruk, stepbrother, Duane Miller, her husband, Anthony, her daughters, Sarah Shields, Kathryn Muir, and Christine Ierardi, beloved grandchildren, Ahria, Malcolm, Oberon, Maddie, Amelia, Brian, and Allison. Robyn will be sadly missed by her friends and family.
The family will receive friends Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA
In lieu of flowers, a scholarship will be established with the Northeast Bradford School District, in care of Tina Delsordo, 526 Panther Lane, Rome, PA 18837 in memory of Robyn Lee Ierardi.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
