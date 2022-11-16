Roger A. Fethers formerly of Troy, PA passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022, in Pensacola, FL following a brief, but valiant battle with Metastatic Esophageal Adenocarcinoma. Roger was born on January 24, 1970, in Elmira, NY to Gerald A. and Mary Lou (Kilgore) Fethers. Roger was raised in Troy, PA where he enjoyed participating in football and basketball throughout his adolescence. Roger was a 1988 graduate of Troy High School, and subsequently earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Lackawanna College. At the time of his passing, Roger was employed at a Quality Assurance Specialist with George Industries. Those who knew Roger will recall him as a very loyal man with an intense and unyielding love for his family. Throughout the years, Roger coached football, baseball, and t-ball for the teams for which his children participated in. Roger was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lou (Kilgore) Fethers in 2018, and his father, Gerald A. Fethers in 2019. Roger is survived by his wife, Tara M. (Towner) Fethers, his daughters, Joyce (Travis) Ruiz, of Elmira, NY, Jordan E. Kennedy of Pensacola, FL, Victoria E. Kennedy of Wysox, PA, Kristine A. Cummings of Wysox, PA, his son Nathan M. Fethers of Pensacola, FL, who shares Roger’s love of sports, his brothers, Dale (Tammy) Simons of Elmira, NY, Jerry (Becky) Fethers of Ruskin, FL, and David Fethers of Lockwood, NY, a sister, Linda (Fethers) Myers, and three grandchildren. The family will receive family and friends for calling hours, followed by a memorial service on Thursday, November 17th, 2022, 4:00pm-5:30pm at Faith Chapel South 100 Beverly Parkway Pensacola, FL 32505-2816.
Latest News
- Editorial Roundup: United States
- Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania
- New cemetery chapel honors victims of synagogue attack
- AccessLex Launches New Student Loan Calculator to Help Law Students Plan For Their Financial Future
- US overdose deaths may be peaking, but experts are wary
- Team from Black college quits tournament after racial abuse
- UVA campus shooting suspect due for 1st court appearance
- Wall Street flat with retail earnings, data pouring in
Most Popular
Articles
- Pennsylvania weighs the extra revenue as another neighbor approves marijuana
- Timothy Bride, 63
- Leland R. Fox, 78
- Andrew Ronald Bortle, 38
- Housing issues in rural Pennsylvania downstream of economic problems
- Maria Therese Donnelly Van Haute, 71
- Walter “Beetle”” Benjamin, 81
- Nancy C. Acresti, 70
- Helen Varney Pease Landon, 99
- Laura M. Cooley, 94
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.