Roger A. Fethers formerly of Troy, PA passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022, in Pensacola, FL following a brief, but valiant battle with Metastatic Esophageal Adenocarcinoma. Roger was born on January 24, 1970, in Elmira, NY to Gerald A. and Mary Lou (Kilgore) Fethers. Roger was raised in Troy, PA where he enjoyed participating in football and basketball throughout his adolescence. Roger was a 1988 graduate of Troy High School, and subsequently earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Lackawanna College. At the time of his passing, Roger was employed at a Quality Assurance Specialist with George Industries. Those who knew Roger will recall him as a very loyal man with an intense and unyielding love for his family. Throughout the years, Roger coached football, baseball, and t-ball for the teams for which his children participated in. Roger was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lou (Kilgore) Fethers in 2018, and his father, Gerald A. Fethers in 2019. Roger is survived by his wife, Tara M. (Towner) Fethers, his daughters, Joyce (Travis) Ruiz, of Elmira, NY, Jordan E. Kennedy of Pensacola, FL, Victoria E. Kennedy of Wysox, PA, Kristine A. Cummings of Wysox, PA, his son Nathan M. Fethers of Pensacola, FL, who shares Roger’s love of sports, his brothers, Dale (Tammy) Simons of Elmira, NY, Jerry (Becky) Fethers of Ruskin, FL, and David Fethers of Lockwood, NY, a sister, Linda (Fethers) Myers, and three grandchildren. The family will receive family and friends for calling hours, followed by a memorial service on Thursday, November 17th, 2022, 4:00pm-5:30pm at Faith Chapel South 100 Beverly Parkway Pensacola, FL 32505-2816.

