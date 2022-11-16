Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.