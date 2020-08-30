Roger E. Harman, 69, of Canton Township, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home early Friday morning, Aug. 28, 2020, following a strong-willed battle with cancer. Roger Eugene was born May 23, 1951 in Canton, the only son of the late Eugene “Gene” and Alice “Jean” (Landon) Harman.
Roger was a graduate of Canton Area High School, class of 1969. He later attended Michigan Tech on a ROTC scholarship. Following college, Roger enlisted in the U.S. Army and served our country during the Vietnam Era, until his honorable discharge in 1977. He was employed in Phoenix, Arizona for 18 years as a successful car salesman. Roger would jokingly say, “don’t ever let them get off the parking lot.” He eventually relocated back to his home town Canton in 2007. Roger was a hard worker and was employed by various businesses throughout the area, subsequently retiring in 2013 due to health issues.
On Aug. 1, 2008, Roger married the love of his life, the former Bena R. Eckman in Troy. They would also renew their marriage vows on Oct. 15, 2018 at the Victory Highway Wesleyan Church in Painted Post, New York. Together they shared 12 wonderful years of devoted marriage. He was a member of the Canton American Legion and Corey Creek Golf Club in Mansfield. Roger possessed an unwavering faith in God and enjoyed attending the Victory Highway Wesleyan Church.
He was a true outdoorsman and talented golfer, hunter and bowler. Roger was the type of man concerned more with the needs and wishes of others than with his own. He will be remembered as a genuine friend; always caring and giving whenever a need would arise.
Simply, Roger made the world a better place.
Surviving are, his beloved wife and best friend, Bena at home; four children, Todd (and Dawn) Harman of Tennessee, Ty (and Christine) Harman of Nevada, Brandy (and Scott) Etcheson of North Carolina, Mandy Harman of Arizona; four step-children, Robert (and Tanya) Clark of Hawaii, Donald (and Kim) Clark, Travis (and Brooke) Clark, Chip (and Allyson) Clark all of Canton; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandsons; his dear sister, Beverly Harman of Canton; uncles and aunts, Max and Shirley Kalo of Monroeton, Janice Morrison of Granville Summit, Kate Flemming of Millerton; several cousins; numerous special friends and his canine friend and therapy dog, Finneus James, who was always by his side and gave Roger a farewell kiss goodbye in the ambulance.
A private family memorial service will be held at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton. Please abide by the current CDC guidelines including facial masks and social distancing while attending. Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the family’s convenience.
The family would like to announce that a celebration of Roger’s life will be held at a later date following the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, consider memorial donations to; DaVita Kidney Care, 602 Ivy St., Elmira, NY 14905, or the Falck Cancer Center, 600 Roe Ave., Elmira, NY 14905 in the loving memory of Roger E. Harman.
