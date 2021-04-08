Mr. Roger Giles DeWolf, age 85, of New Albany, PA, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Robert Packer Hospital with his loving family at his side.
Roger was born on April 23, 1935, in Sayre, PA, a son of the late Giles Lyman and Rowena Ainsworth DeWolf. He attended Towanda High School and later received his GED while in the military. He honorably served his country in the Unites States Army from 1958 until 1960. He married the former Artis Alzea Kipp on July 1, 1961, in the Evergreen Christian Church.
He retired from Procter & Gamble in 1992. Before working at P&G he worked at Masonite, Calvin C. Cole Inc. and Penn Dot.
Roger and his wife Artis attended the Hollenback United Methodist Church.
In his younger years Roger enjoyed the outdoors where he could hunt and fish. He also enjoyed readings the newspapers and completing crossword puzzles. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife to play bingo. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are wife, Artis DeWolf, at home; three daughters and sons-in-law, Dorena and Jon Rineer, North Towanda, PA, Holly and Randy Moon, Wyalusing, PA, Yvonne DeWolf and Albert Hammond, Towanda, PA; eight grandchildren, Jon Rineer Jr., North Towanda, PA, Robert Warriner, Wyalusing, PA, Christopher and Leandra Shaffer, Laceyville, PA, Matthew Shaffer, Wyalusing, PA, Harley Kipp, Towanda, PA, Arianna Hammond, Towanda, PA, Kathy Jo and Jason Bicknell, Fredricksburg, VA, Randy and Kelly Moon Jr., Sugar Run, PA; two Sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws, Sarah and Tony Mamika, Merrit Island, Florida, Merna and Howard Colwell, Mehoopany, PA, two brothers-in-law, Roger and Diane Kipp, Bradenton, FL, Outen and Renate Kipp, Peyton, CO; and sister-in-law, Sylvia DeWolf, Wyalusing, PA.
He is also survived by 11 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Allyn DeWolf Sr., a sister and brother-in-law, Leota & Craig Carl, two brothers-in-law: Arthur Case and Kenneth W. Mapes; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Doyle & Candy Kipp, and also by two nephews, Ronald Allyn DeWolf Jr. and Gordon Douglas Mapes.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA, with Roger’s sister-in-law, Mrs. Merna Colwell officiating. Interment will follow in the Laddsburg Cemetery, New Albany, PA. Following the burial, a dinner will be held at the home of Roger’s daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Randy Moon, 9 Boxer Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Friends and family may call on Saturday afternoon, April 10, 2021, from 1 p.m. until the start of the service at 2 p.m. at the Homer Funeral Home, Dushore, PA.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Artis DeWolf, 560 Wyalusing/New Albany Road, New Albany, PA 18833.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St, Dushore, PA 18614
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
