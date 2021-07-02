Roger Howard Cole passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the age of 89.
Roger was born on Sept. 16, 1931, in Ellenton, PA to Albert Elery Cole and Catherine L. Bohart. He graduated from Canton High School in 1949. He joined the US Army in December of 1955 where he served two years overseas in the 2nd Armored Division.
Roger married his wife Beverly on the 29th of June 1963 and they moved to Troy where Roger worked on the farm of the late Layton Calkins, then later for Al Calkins. After retirement, Roger enjoyed being active in the community by being involved in the East Troy Baptist Church. Roger was baptized by Rev. Garry Zuber in the mid 2000’s. Roger enjoyed Rev. Zuber’s spiritual guidance and decades of friendship.
Roger also helped volunteer at the Troy Food Pantry. He worked several days a week sorting and packing food boxes for needy families. He was also a board member of the Troy Area Christian Counsel.
Roger was an avid baseball and sports fan. He never missed any of the activities that his grandson Brody was in. He eagerly attended youth sporting and Scouting events along with other functions that his grandson was involved in. He went fishing and enjoyed gardening with his family. Roger will greatly be missed by his close friend Elly Klotz of East Troy who was always there to look out for him and keep him company.
Roger is preceded in death by his wife Beverly Ann Keltz, and his siblings Alfred A. Cole, David Frank Cole, Vera Helen Cole (Castle-Cummings). He is survived by his son David V. (Diana) Cole and his grandson Brody F. Cole.
A visitation hour is planned on Tuesday July 6 at 11:30 am, with the funeral service to follow at 12:30 pm at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral Home, 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA. There will be a grave side veteran service at the Bradford County Memorial Park on Route 6, immediately following the funeral.
Those wishing to honor the memory of Roger may make donations to the Troy Food Pantry, P.O. Box 62, Troy, PA 16947. Send Condolences at VickeryFH.com.
